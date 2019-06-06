SAN ANTONIO — A local group called Metu hosted a rally on Municipal Plaza Wednesday afternoon, calling for an investigation into a police report allegedly filed by Greg Brockhouse's wife, Annalisa, in 2009, claiming Brockhouse pushed her down and threatened to hit her.

"All we've ever wanted is for this candidate to be honest about the domestic violence accusations (and) allegations in his past," said Kathy Sosa, part of Metu's organizing committee. "(And) to open up an honest dialogue and conversation about it, because it's an epidemic here."

Brockhouse supporters also showed up to counter-protest the rally. One of the women ended up filing a police report after a Metu member put a sticker on her back during our interview. KENS 5 put in a request for a copy of the police report.

Brockhouse supporters are claiming this is all part of dirty politics.

"We're tired of these allegations, and that's all they are," said Joe Garza. "All it's caused is chaos with this election and its embarrassing for all of us."

Metu is requesting an investigation into what they are calling a "missing police report" detailing the alleged domestic dispute in December of 2009. The group submitted a formal request with the Texas Rangers, San Antonio Police Department and the District Attorney's office.

KENS 5 has also requested a copy of this report with San Antonio Police, the District Attorney and a public records request with the Department of Public Safety. As of Wednesday night, we were unable to obtain a copy of the report.

Annalisa Brockhouse provided the following statement to KENS 5 on May 17 when asked about the allegations:

"We are supposed to 'Believe Women,' yet there remains a small group who refuse believe me. I have never been in nor would I ever stay in an abusive relationship and I certainly wouldn't keep my kids in an abusive environment. As a teacher I have encountered many situations involving abuse and neglect. Family violence happens everyday in San Antonio, but never in my house. We have kids and they see these campaign and media attacks. Shame on the Mayor for perpetuating this lie. I hope no one ever puts their spouse through what he has put me through.

"I have never been a victim before, but Ron Nirenberg has made me feel like one with his constant attacks on my character, my family and my husband. And for the last time, let me be very clear to those that need to hear, read, or see this again. I have never been hurt by my husband, at ANY point in our relationship."

Councilman Greg Brockhouse sent this following statement on the same evening:

"These allegations are false and my wife's statement is the best proof their is. Ron Nirenberg is trying to destroy my family by spreading lies so he can stay in power. It's disgusting and San Antonio residents see through it."