Tenants of Bexar Co. mobile home park feel 'left in the dark' after being forced to vacate

Two owners and a slew of property issues has the remaining tenants wondering when someone will help relocate their mobile homes.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Dominick Barreras is among a handful of tenants still living at the dilapidated Jasper Mobile Home Park in Bexar County, despite being told to vacate earlier this month.

The vacate order came last Friday, and it follows a slew of evictio notices distributed over the past couple of months.

“We’re kind of left in the dark,” Barreras said.

The mobile home park off the 6000 block of Walzem Road is one filled with an extensive history of 911 calls and code violations, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

In May, authorities arrested the previous owner, John Ripley, on accusations that he diverted thousands of dollars' worth of property water through an intricate pipe system.

Ripley’s next court date is in September.

Meanwhile, his brother now owns the property and is shutting the place down, leaving residents like Barreras wondering what’s next for him and his family.

“Just come, say something and help us. Don’t just leave us here to fend for ourselves,” Barreras said.

He’s been fending for himself and his parents since June. Despite the threats, he has no intentions to move, especially during the pandemic.

“They’re going to have to get me out of here. I’m going to go kicking and screaming but my plan is to try to keep the trailer,” he said.

He says he hopes management, Bexar County or San Antonio government officials step up to provide relocation services promptly during these uncertain times.

“At least show some type of compassion. I mean, we got my two disabled parents here," Barreras said. "I’m disabled and it just seems like the humanitarianism is just not there."