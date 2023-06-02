Temple woman passes away after celebrating 105 years on earth

Thelma Tisdell passed away on January 19th at the age of 105 years old.

TEMPLE, Texas — Each birthday that you spend marks a milestone, but one lady got very used to these special days of celebration.

After 105 years, Thelma Tisdell died on January 19th at the Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This came just two months after her milestone birthday party.

"When you think of Aunt Thelma, you think of mother goose," Derron Wright, Thelma Tisdell's nephew, said.

She was a mother figure with a smile that says it all.

"Not one person can say anything negative about my Aunt Thelma," Wright said. "For all of the love and support she has given us and what she has provided for us, there is nothing negative you can say about my Aunt Thelma."

Miss Thelma has given this love and support for all 105 years of her life.

"Something about being around family for her that she loves it. Nobody wants to be alone," Wright said. "It's good all of us spending time with her during those times when she was still here, experiencing laughter and comfort. Then she went peacefully."

Miss Thelma always put family first, except for maybe on wrestling night.

"One thing ... she loved her wrestling, I'll tell you that," Wright said. "Those were the times. Watching wrestling together and talking smack to the wrestlers."

Wrestling and fried fish were two of her favorites. I mean, what a combo!

"She loved her soul food. Soul food. Ya, she'd be just like me and would pile a big plate of soul food and get to eating," Wright said.

After spending the day at her surprise birthday party, 6 News reporter, Nicole Shearin, had to know the real secret on staying flawless and beautiful all these years.

All Thelma did was look at her and laugh.

Happiness, that's the secret.

On January 28th, her family held a service at A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple. The community gathered together to celebrate the life of their angel on Earth, and now in Heaven.

