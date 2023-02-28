Official post unveiled for 2023 Tejano Conjunto Festival; lineup also released

More than 10,000 music fans are expected to pack west San Antonio for the much-beloved music event.

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 30 bands are set to fill west San Antonio with the beloved notes of conjunto music said to have originated in South Texas as preparations continue for the 2023 Tejano Conjunto Festival.

On Tuesday morning festival organizers unveiled this year's official poster, along with a lineup teasing performers from all over the region—including San Antonio's own Joe Zimmerle; Flavo Longoria and The Conjunto Kingz; and beloved Alamo City musician Flaco Jimenez.

"Some of the best groups over five days... de todos partes de Tejas," said festival founder Juan Tejeda, speaking to the various places the groups will come to San Antonio from. "You can expect the best in conjunto music. It's the granddaddy of conjunto musical festivals."

As it has done every year in the past, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center held a contest to find a winning poster that bears the spirit of the festival. This year's official artwork features a hooded musician gracefully playing an accordion, herself bearing a halo of the iconic instrument.

The artist, Elisa de Hoyos, was painting from what she knew; she says she's an accordion player herself, currently performing with three local groups after first picking up the instrument when she was 7.

"I'm very proud of everybody that submitted something because they believed in themselves," de Hoyos said. "Just doing (the art), you grow from it. I paint for the pure joy of it."

Tejeda said he expects between 12,000 and 15,000 attendees at the festival, the musical performances of which take place May 19 to May 21 at Rosedale Park with other events scheduled for May 17 to May 18 at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. See the full lineup below:

Friday, May 19

Joe Zimmerle y su Conjunto

Los Tellez

Javier Solis y los Unikos

Ruben de la Cruz

Ruben Garza

The South Texas Homies

Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers

Saturday, May 20

Conjunto Cats

Isaac De Los Santos y La Sangre Chicana

Ricky Guzman y Los Tres Ases

Conjunto Baraja de Oro

Los Cucuys de Rodney Rodriguez

Los Fantasmas

Los Monarcas de Pete y Mario Diaz

Lazaro Perez y su Conjunto

Los Garcia Brothers

Tony Tigre Saenz

Sunday, May 21

Cindy Ramos y su Conjunto

Grupo Azido

The Tejano Boys

Los Badd Boyz Del Valle

Santiago Garza y Naturaleza

Los Conjunto Kingz de Flavio Longoria

Edgar Vasquez y su Conjunto

Eva Ybarra

Los Texmaniacs

Flaco Jimenez, special guest

Boni Mauricio y Los Maximos