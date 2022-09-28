Teen arrested for false alarm in New Braunfels High School lockdown

A lockdown was prompted on Sept. 8 by a tip there was a person on campus with a firearm at New Braunfels High School.

SAN ANTONIO — The New Braunfels Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with the lockdown that occurred at New Braunfels High School on Sept. 8, according to their Facebook page.

The post says investigators arrested a 15-year-old male at New Braunfels High School they say fabricated information that prompted the lockdown.

The teen was charged with a false alarm or report that is punishable by 180 days or up to two years in state jail, and a fine up to $10,000.