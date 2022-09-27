Teenager arrested for deadly hit and run on the northwest side

Investigators believe 17-year-old Seth Mendellhall purposely ran over the victim after an argument.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run accident.

San Antonio Police said it happened just before midnight last Wednesday near Ramsgate and Stockbridge Lane.

Seth Mendellhall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness told investigators that he saw Mendellhall and another man arguing in a convenience store parking lot off the 4400 block of Ramsgate.

When the man walked away, witnesses said Mendellhall got in his car and ran over the man, pinning him underneath the car.

Another witness told police, according to an arrest warrant, that he saw a white car making an aggressive u-turn at the intersection of Ramsgate and Stockbridge Lane, then drive up on the curb before backing out quickly and taking off.

That witness discovered a man, later identified as 29-year-old Milton Tejeda, lying on the curb. Tejeda later died from his injuries.

Police documents report that a trail of car fluid left behind at the scene of the accident led investigators to a white Toyota Yaris, the car Mendllhall was driving and where he allegedly ditched it almost two miles away.

Police also found a zip tie at the scene of the accident that matched the same zip ties on the Yaris used to hold the front bumper and grill of the car together.

Investigators noted in the arrest warrant that the damage to the front underside of the Yaris was consistent with the car hitting Tejeda and going over the curb.

Investigators were able to track the Yaris to Mendellhall, and along with witness testimony, connected Mendellhall to the deadly hit and run.