SAN ANTONIO — A local teen who is still in high school is going above and beyond to help others in need. Samantha Sanchez helped collect 200 blankets for children at emergency shelters.

Samantha Sanchez started the non-profit Sam's Covers when she was just 12 years old.

“I just hope that the message gets out that even though I am young and I started this young, it doesn't matter the age that you are,” she said. “You can still make an impact in your community. I think that is important to do at any age.”

This latest donation will go to children at the Roy Maas Youth Alternatives Center.

Sam's Covers has donated over 1,500 blankets to emergency shelters to date. For more information, visit their website.

© 2018 KENS