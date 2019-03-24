SAN ANTONIO — The vote by San Antonio City Council this week to exclude Chick-Fil-A from a list of planned retail and restaurant additions to the city airport has drawn the attention – and ire – of a top-tier Texas politician.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz took to Twitter multiple times to provide his thoughts on the vote, which City Councilman Robert Treviño said was rooted in the company's "legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior," including previous donations that were described as anti-LGBTQ in nature.

On Friday afternoon, Cruz tweeted a local news story of the vote with a simple one-word response.

The senator tweeted again Saturday evening, going even more in-depth on his thoughts, saying the movie was "not Texas" and using the hashtag #LeftistIntolerance.

Another restaurant is expected to take the spot that was previously reserved for Chick-Fil-A in Terminal A.