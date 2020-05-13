SAN ANTONIO — It may have postponed them by a day, but some cloudy weather Wednesday didn't stop the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds from taking to the skies over San Antonio in a salute to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some photos that you shared with us of the air demonstration squadron's visit to the city.

Here's what San Antonians posted on social media while the squadron flew overhead.

And, if you missed it, here's what our cameras saw.