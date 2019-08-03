SAN ANTONIO — In the 600 block of Morningview in east San Antonio, the kids are shooting hoops where bullets used to fly, months after a multi-agency law enforcement task force swept through the area. The kids are happy and the adults are relieved.

Armando Vargas lives mid-block with his eight children.

"Now we got the kids able to play around. They're able to ride their bikes up and down the street. We don't have to watch out for anything crazy going on anymore," Vargas said.

For a very long time, Vargas said, drug dealers ruled the block.

"It's clean now. Ain't got to worry about guys running around with guns," he said. He said the new sense of peace has already started to build community.

"Me and a bunch of the fathers around here, we're starting to be able to get together and have BBQs and let our kids play, so that's the best thing that's happened to this neighborhood."

Debi Cloyd is grateful as well, because she was tired of listening to constant gunfire.

"I really am glad they did what they did, because it has been peaceful ever since then," she said. Cloyd said when she moved from rural Montana to the big city, she expected things to be different, but she was surprised by the level of violence in the place many people call The Hill.

"When I first moved in, I was warned by the landlord that this was a drug area, that there were drugs being sold and it wasn't long after that that I saw drugs being sold," she said.

Cloyd said while she never felt personally threatened by an armed person, the possibility of injury has always been constant.

"We would hear gunfire daily or certainly weekly. It could be any time of the day or night." Cloyd said things changed dramatically last fall.

"Ever since they did that drug bust, and they shot tear gas into the drug dealer's home, it has been quiet in this neighborhood. I have been wanting to say thank you for cleaning up our neighborhood because it's been total peace. No shots fired. We don't have to worry about shots being fired any minute of the day."

The law enforcement response, by the United States Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF) and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) was called Operation Triple Beam - San Antonio East. The primary goal was to combat violent crime and gang activity.

U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau said they accomplished their goal by working together. "When you bring together the assets, the capabilities, the intelligence resources of multiple agencies, you can get dangerous criminals and gang members off the streets."

Listening to the laughter of his children jumping for joy on a trampoline that now fills the front yard, Vargas said he has one piece of advice for the task force: "Keep up the good work is all I can really say. Just let everybody enjoy life around here instead of living in fear."