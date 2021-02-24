Target donates 750K to help Texans recover after winter storms

Target’s donation will go toward organizations helping to provide necessities like food, shelter, medicine and transportation.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, department store chain Target announced it will donate $750,000 to help Texans recover after last week’s winter storms that left millions without electricity and water.

The donations will help support various national and local partners and Target’s team.

Target’s donation will go toward organizations helping to provide necessities like food, shelter, medicine and transportation to those who are still without power and lacking basic infrastructure services like heat and clean water.

A few recipients of these funds include:

Target said it is also directly supporting hundreds of team members impacted by the storm through donations to its Team Member Giving Fund, an employee assistance fund established to help team members facing financial hardship immediately after events like natural disasters. The fund allows its team to make individual donations to help one another and is also supported by Target.

Target said it also used gift cards to help local first responders and nonprofit organizations purchase needed supplies.