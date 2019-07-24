SAN ANTONIO — In an attempt to keep the Alamo City safe, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is hosting a "Sheriff's Coffee Break" with Sheriff Javier Salazar and deputies.

The meeting will discuss public safety initiatives in place like the "Inside Look Tour," giving young people a look at the daily life of inmates.

The "Crime Prevention Home Inspection," will also be discussed where a deputy will come to your home and perform a security inspection free of charge. It includes a written evaluation and safety plan.

The event is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. on 516 W. Cypress Street. Whataburger will be serving complimentary coffee for those in attendance.

For more details regarding the event, you can contact Robert Vargas at (210) 840-7696 or email him at robert.vargas@bexar.org.

BCSO would also like to note that emergency response times are down 18 percent and violent crime rates are down 19 percent in the area.