SAN ANTONIO — The local Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) office will have more teams out conducting undercover operations during Fiesta.

KENS 5 tagged along with agents during an Underage Compliance Operation on Thursday. What we saw: A 16-year-old who agreed to be part of the operation going with two undercover agents to try purchasing alcohol.

When asked to see ID, the teen would have to show his valid Texas license, identifying him as being under 21. Still, two retailers sold the minor alcohol.

"They could possibly be fined or have their license suspended, based on if they have a previous violation history," said Lieutenant Raul Salinas with TABC. "If they have too many violations in the past, they could also have their license cancelled."

Salinas said that, during Fiesta, the state agency's teams will be conducting about 30 operations a day, checking on retailers to make sure they are not serving alcohol to minors, or over-serving someone who is already impaired.

"Unfortunately, we've had a sell-to-minor at one of our Fiesta events last week, and then a couple of other sell-to-intoxicated persons violations," Salinas said.

He said the goal of the operations isn't to "sting" retailers or Fiesta vendors, but rather to combat the increase of drunk driving incidents in Bexar County.

"We want people to know that they can go down to Fiesta (and) have a good time, but we want to make sure they understand we want everyone to be safe," Salinas said.

Recent undercover operations by the TABC have found that more than 93 percent of alcohol retailers are compliant and actively prevent the sale of alcohol to minors.