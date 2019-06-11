SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — On Nov. 5, 2017, a man walked into a small church 45 minutes away from San Antonio and gunned down 25 people and an unborn child. That day, the Sutherland Springs church shooting became the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

On Tuesday, the second anniversary of the shooting, dozens of people stopped by the church to pay their respects.

Church members, survivors and first responders walked through the church that's been turned into a memorial. The interior is painted all white, and there are white chairs with red roses positioned where the people killed used to sit. There's also a pink one for the unborn child.

Many of the visitors were noticeably upset, crying and hugging one another as the memories came rushing back.

Rod and Judy Green have been members of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs for nearly 20 years. The people killed that day were like family to them.

Judy wears a necklace in the shape of Texas. On one side is the date of the massacre. On the other side reads: "Sutherland Springs Strong." Judy said she thinks of her friends often.

"It doesn't go away," she said.

"There are so many things we do around this church here that brings them to mind," Rod added.

Ron and Judy were running late to church on the day of the massacre. They got there five minutes after the shooting happened.

"First responders were coming all around the church," Judy said. "I was over on the side trying to see where I could help."

Rod stayed through the night. Being a Vietnam veteran, he took it upon himself to help officers identify his friends.

Rod said he was overcome with survivor's guilt, until he realized his purpose.

"Somebody has to rebuild. And that's what Pastor Frank, myself and so many others are doing to honor the folks who have gone before us," Rod said. "We're rebuilding the church, not only the building aspect of it, but the church itself, which is the people."

Rody and Judy said their friends are safe up above. And back at home, they've got it from here.

"Evil will not win," Rod said. "There are many battles, but that's all they are is battles. God will win the war."