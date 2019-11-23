SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of impersonating a San Antonio Fire inspector is now behind bars, authorities say.

According to court records, 29-year-old Michael Horton used a pair of fake badges to try and get into restricted areas at the University of Texas-San Antonio, claiming he was "conducting fire hazard checks and also checking fire extinguishers."

Staff members in two buildings told investigators the story Horton told them seemed suspicious; when they asked for a work order verifying the reason he was at the location, Horton apparently said he left it in his vehicle and left to obtain it. When he never returns, the staff called police.

He was arrested Friday morning, after SAFD officials confirmed to SAPD that the badges Horton was using were fake.

Because Horton has a previous family violence charge pending, he was not given a chance to bond out of jail on the new allegations.

OTHER POPULAR STORIES ON KENS5.COM: