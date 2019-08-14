SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say one person was injured following a shooting on I-35 South and Binz Engleman Road near Splashtown.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. A man was driving northbound on I-35 when his vehicle was struck by several bullets, police said.

Authorities said the victim was shot in the shoulder, and broken glass caused minor lacerations. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Several witnesses reported the shooting and an officer was able to locate the suspect south of Topperwein Road.

The suspect was identified as Jose Manuel Romero-Alvarado, 28. Police said he admitted to the shooting and was taken into custody for further investigation.