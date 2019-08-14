TEXAS, USA — Everything's bigger in Texas, but does it have the happiest people, compared to the other states?

Plano, Texas is ranked the "happiest city in the country", according to Wallethub.

Out of the 182 cities surveyed, Texas cities are as follows:

Grand Prarie, 7

Austin, 14

Irving, 31

Fort Worth, 42

Garland, 47

El Paso, 49

Arlington, 50

Dallas, 68

Brownsville, 86

San Antonio, 97

Amarillo, 98

Houston, 106

Laredo, 111

Lubbock, 124

Corpus Christi, 129

If you're looking to remain within state lines, you can take this list into consideration before making a move.