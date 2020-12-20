San Antonio's legal community helps provide holiday cheer to local foster children

Local lawyers and judges donated goodie-packed suitcases for foster children on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the lobby at The Children’s Shelter Glenda Woods Campus was crowded with suitcases full of goodies for kids in the San Antonio foster care system.

“These roller bags will be distributed by The Children’s Shelter to children who are being moved from the shelter to foster placements,” Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez said.

These treats were not delivered by elves, but lawyers and judges. The drive was put on by members of a legal association known as the William S. Sessions Inn of Court.

“In one hour, there have been 82 roller-bags that have been generously donated,” said Anais Biera Miracle, chief public relations officer with The Children’s Shelter.

On any other day of the year, their job description is to argue with one another. But on this day they came together to check in with bags full of kindness for foster kids.

“I’m sure it’s friendly competitive spirit going on. I think the most important things is that you see lawyers, you know, and judges and they’re doing something in the spirit for others,” Biera Miracle said.

“Every member of the inn of court committed to coming in and dropping off bags that they would want their own child to have,” Speedlin Gonzalez added.

She said having an actual piece of luggage to put their belongings in gives the children a sense of dignity.

“When kids are moved from one placement to another, they’re usually given a black trash bag to place all their worldly possessions in,” she said. “That sends a horrible message to a child. For me, it says my items are worthy of a trash bag.”

Gonzalez said that because the legal profession serves them so well, it’s important to give back.