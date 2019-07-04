SAN ANTONIO — An alarming statistic to keep in mind as we get closer to the Alamo City's biggest celebration of the year: During Fiesta, drunk driving crashes increase by nearly 20 percent in Bexar County, according to a new study.

Justin Hill with Hill Law Firm said he wanted to see if there was a correlation between an increase of alcohol-related incidents and Fiesta.

"San Antonio is historically a bad city for drunk driving, and so we wanted to know, does it get worse? Does it stay the same? Or (is there) any effect at all during that 11-day period," Hill said.

The study revealed there was a nearly 20 percent increase in alcohol-related crashes in Bexar County, and a 41 percent increase in resulting injuries.

Also, the study includes an interactive map marking every alcohol-involved car crash that has occurred in Bexar County during Fiesta San Antonio from 2012 to 2018. Hill said he hopes it will bring situational awareness to people and what's going on in their neighborhoods.

"If you're having one or you're going to have more than one, don't drive," Hill said. "It's a pretty simple calculus now. There are so much available ride share and taxis and other avenues to get home safely, it just doesn't make any sense."