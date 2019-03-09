BOERNE, Texas — On Tuesday, more than 800 students welcomed their school resource officer back to Boerne.

Officer Michele Van Stavern was hit by a suspected drunk driver while she was directing traffic during a Friday night football game.

She was rushed to University Medical Center in San Antonio for treatment. Boerne Police Department Captain Steve Perez said Van Stavern was treated for a deep cut to the back of her head, another deep cut on her forearm, a fractured wrist and some broken ribs. Van Stavern was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon. A police escort drove her back to her home in Boerne.

Along the way, they passed Boerne Middle School North, where Van Stavern is a school resource officer.

Hundreds of students lined Johns Road with signs that read 'We love you' and 'Get well soon'. They clapped their hands and cheered as Van Stavern drove by.

Principal Daniel Owen said it was important for them to show their support for Van Stavern, since she's a member of the Boerne Middle School North family.

"She's a role model," Owen said. "Her jovial personality, she has a wonderful sense of humor. She can be tough when she needs to be tough, but ultimately she's like another parent to take care of these kids and we're just blessed to have her here."

KENS 5

People with the district also hung up blue ribbons on the trees outside of the school.

Boerne Police said that people have asked how they can help during Van Stavern’s recovery. If you’d like to make a donation to help with hospital and other expenses, you can donate through the Boerne Police Foundation.

Van Stavern is at home, recovering. She's not expected to return to work for another few weeks.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Houston mother arrested after hiding 5-year-old daughter's body in a closet

Crews respond to two-alarm fire at Lincoln Heights strip mall

Nix Downtown Medical Center is closing; 585 employees out of work

She gave birth to 3 of her own grandchildren so her daughter could be a mom

NRA fires back at Walmart's decision to stop selling certain ammunition