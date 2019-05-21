SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio smokers know what to expect if they stroll down the River Walk with a cigarette in hand.

“Dirty looks,” said Ryan Cannon. “People who don’t smoke cigarettes look at you different.”

But starting next week, Cannon will receive something more consequential than judgmental eyes if he he's on the River Walk with any tobacco products.

San Antonio’s parks and recreation department will soon start to fine anyone using tobacco products in the city’s parks and plazas. The nicotine nix starts June 1, and affects the city’s biggest tourist attractions—the result of a city council decision earlier this year to expand the public areas where tobacco is banned.

“It includes La Villita, Market Square and the River Walk,” said Connie Swann, marketing manager for San Antonio Parks and Recreation. “Up to a $200 violation fee.”

That violation includes smoking cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and e-cigarettes and vapes that contain tobacco products.

Business owners in those areas say many of their customers won’t necessarily be in the know about the new policy.

Omar Garza of Waxy O’Connor’s said about half his patrons are visiting from other cities. He sympathized with the possibility they may break a law they aren’t aware of.

“If they don’t know the laws, it’s not their fault,” he said. “I guess the local park police will inform them.”

His customers will have to go up to street level if they need a smoke break. Cannon said he will likely light up in a parking lot downtown.

Despite customers leaving his property for a smoke, Garza isn’t worried about losing business. He remembers when a policy was implemented that banned indoor smoking in his restaurant years ago.

“It didn’t affect anything, didn’t affect any customers,” Garza said. “I don’t think it will this time either.”

The policy comes after the city examined similar ordinances in other Texas cities. More than 50 other municipals employ similar policies.

“We wanted to make sure this community stays healthy,” Swann said.

It’s something that even potential offenders can get behind.

“There’s kids,” Cannon said. “I have a little girl, and I don’t smoke around her. I don’t want her seeing it because I don’t agree with it.”