Strangers rush to rescue driver after car flips on slick roads

SAN ANTONIO — A daring rescue is caught on cell phone video.

It shows Good Samaritans rushing to save a driver Monday morning at Loop 410 near Moursund Boulevard. Several strangers are seen in the video flipping a car over to save a life.

The cell phone video was captured by a military veteran who coordinated the rescue. John David Escobedo, with a broken hand, was on his way to the doctor when he saw the crash. He pulled over and started stopping other drivers to help. He said his military background as an incident commander paid off.

The wrecked car had landed on its roof after 8 a.m. Monday. Escobedo said it went airborne.

"It hit the embankment, rolled over about 200 feet," he said.

Escobedo said another woman had already pulled over and was on the phone with 911. When he started to flag down others drivers, people started to stop and pull over.

"I yelled, he is alive, “Escobedo said. He is alive. Someone is in here. Someone was trapped here."

Currently, Escobedo has a broken hand. However, he started to take control of the scene.

"Being qualified scene commander, I directed them what to do," he said. "I told them hey, we need to get this vehicle upright."

In the video, you see at least up to nine people picking up the car and flipping it over.

"I think once the adrenaline kicks in, you get that superhuman strength, “Escobedo said. "Once they opened the door, he was conscious. He was alive."

Escobedo said they didn't pull the driver out, and waited for EMS to arrive.

"The heroes this, Monday, morning definitely put their backs into it and flipped that car over for something that we all came in common for, a common goal we needed to help someone's life," he said. "Save someone's life. It was pretty impressive to see San Antonians come together and do something inspirational, courageous."