SAN ANTONIO — Help is on the way for two San Antonio sisters stuck inside their home after their wheelchair ramps were stolen on Thanksgiving.

Random strangers are offering to help Vicki Wilson and her sister Carolyn Brown after they saw the story on KENS 5 on Saturday.

They said they're thankful, but are still in disbelief that someone would steal the wheelchair ramps they depend on to leave their apartment. They use a walker and electric wheelchair to get around, but without the ramps they were virtually trapped if they didn't have assistance.

"The whole next day, I was just so blue," Wilson said. "Speechless. I was just sad that somebody would be that evil to come and take something from a handicapped person; it's just inconceivable to me."

However, Sunday was a new day, and Wilson said she was feeling hopeful.

"It restored my faith," she said. "There are good people out there that are willing to help you out."

Less than 24 hours after the story aired, KENS 5 received multiple messages from people wanting to help out.

"I got off the phone and I turned to Carolyn and I said, 'I got a list now,'" Wilson said. "There are people wanting to help, and she said, 'Wow.'"

They were blown away by their neighbors' responses, with Wilson calling it "an answered prayer."

For now, her son is helping them out by running their errands. But Wilson said she plans on reaching out Monday to everyone wanting to help.

She hopes the ramps can be installed quickly, because she does have a doctor's appointment soon.

© 2018 KENS