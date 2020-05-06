Father found dead with family in Stone Oak home was active US Army soldier, JBSA officials confirm

The deaths of the six-member family are still being investigated by authorities.

SAN ANTONIO — A day after authorities say a family of six – including four children between the ages of 11 months and 4 years old – were found dead in the garage of their Stone Oak home Thursday evening, officials with Joint Base San Antonio say the father was an active U.S. Army soldier.

According to JBSA Spokesperson Monica Yoas, the man, still not yet officially identified, was assigned to the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade at Fort Sam Houston.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased," Yoas said in the statement.