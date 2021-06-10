Southwest-side church seeking return of stolen Jesus statue

The weekend theft was caught on video.

SAN ANTONIO — The search is on for a statue of Jesus Christ stolen from a San Antonio church.

St. Clare Catholic Church, located along Somerset Road on the southeast side, shared video with KENS 5 in which the apparent culprit can be seen walking to the prayer garden and removing the statue off the cross before leaving.

Father Richard Samour said the theft happened Saturday night, and parishioners noticed the next morning.

Samour said El Christo Negro is a spiritual tradition with roots in central and South America. The statue was a gift for the parish, and was blessed by the archbishop.

To whoever took the statue, Samour implored them to think on their actions.

"Please return (it) to the church, to this community. I beg you, please: Think about all these people."