SAN ANTONIO — Patty Garza, the committee chair for Boy Scouts of America Troop 70, said it was via a text from the staff at Holy Trinity Presbyterian Church that she found out the troop's trailer was gone. It was news she'd heard before.

"Anytime between 6 p.m. yesterday evening when the daycare closed here at the church and 6 a.m. this morning when they arrived to open up," Garza said "This is the third time our trailer has been stolen unfortunately in the last five years."

The 6-feet-by-12-feet black trailer was used to haul the scouts' equipment for their monthly camping trips.

"I'm assuming we need probably a good $3,000 right now just to replace this trailer," Garza said.

Troop 70 has been housed in the church on Nacogdoches Road for the past six years. Garza said the trailer was secured, surrounded by a security fence. She believes the thieves who took the trailer knew where it was stationed and were prepared.

"We had heavy-duty chains and they all got cut. We had the boot on there—that got cut," Garza said. "They came ready to take it last night."

She is now asking that if anyone saw something suspicious Tuesday night, or if they spot the trailer with the plate number 663493J, to give San Antonio Police a call.

"I just can't believe (for) a third time they are taking away from our boys," Garza said "Somebody is definitely watching us back here. I just wish that we could either find who is doing this or find the trailer. But we do need a new trailer."

OTHER STORIES ON KENS5.COM: