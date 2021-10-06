State of the County address set for Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO — How has Bexar County handled the last year – with the ongoing pandemic and economic uncertainty? Judge Nelson W. Wolff will give an update on all of it and then some at the State of the County Luncheon on Wednesday.

In a news release from Bexar County, Judge Wolff – who has previously served as Mayor, State Representative, State Senator, and former Chairman of the Board of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce – was cited for "creating jobs and growing our local economy, and under his leadership, Bexar County has been recognized nationally for its response to the pandemic. Now that we are beginning to see a return to business as normal, he is thinking big about plans for an equitable and lasting recovery."