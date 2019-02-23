SAN ANTONIO — More mandatory changes are required at the Bexar County Jail after four botched inmate releases and transfers just last month.

State inspectors found numerous issues at the jail, including civilians doing the work of deputies and improper classification of inmates. The internal audit of operations lists several areas requiring improvement.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has refused to make the full report available until next week. In the meantime, Sheriff Javier Salazar released a statement claiming that corrective actions are already underway, including the reassignment of civilian employees to prevent job loss.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspects the facility every year.