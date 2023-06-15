Stage 2 water restriction violators are being ticketed

7,000+ citations have been issued, and one man said he's taking his case to a jury.

SAN ANTONIO — A Stone Oak man who got a ticket said he stands accused of violating watering restrictions on his lawn.

He said he is taking his case to a jury because the system is simply not fair.

"Apparently, I watered my yard back in October at 9:02 p.m. and I just received a letter in the mail in May," the man noted on social media.

"A detective from SAPD witnessed my crime. I was sent a threatening letter to appear in court on 05/24 or a warrant would be issued for my arrest," the man wrote, adding that the notice told him he could plead guilty or no contest.

The man said he refused both options and is now headed for court.

"I was obviously upset as a tax paying, law abiding citizen," he told KENS 5 in a phone interview. "I had no knowledge of this infraction. The officer didn't ring my door bell. Didn't leave a citation on my door. They didn't notify me via my SAWS bill and I would expect if I am going to violate or break a law I would at least obtain a certified letter."

The homeowner said the trouble is enough to make him want to pull up stakes and move.

"I am actually entertaining purchasing some property in the future and building a home outside of these types of laws and ordinances that are being unfairly imposed upon us," he said in frustration.

A spokesman for the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) said Stage 2 watering restrictions in their service area have been in place for more than one year, and most people know the rules and follow them.

LIlliana Gonzalez with SAWS said "In the 12 months we have given out about 7,000 citations, but that's a tiny number compared to the fact that we serve more than half a million customers in San Antonio and the area."

"We have done everything and then some to get the message out, from direct mail to messages, emails, texts, billboards, radio, full media campaigns and social media. The message is out there," Gonzalez added.

The process is more involved than neighbors tattling on one another, Gonzalez said. "First and foremost, people do not get a citation just because someone reports them. It has to be witnessed by a police officer or a SAWS person who is out patroling and has specifically been through training."

Once the citation is issued, Gonzalez said, the matter is out of their hands and is handled strictly by Municipal Court.

"It is no different than a traffic ticket. If you run a red light and you get a ticket, it's the same process. You have to go through the municipal court system," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the rules are straightforward. Watering by hand is allowed but watering with sprinkler systems is regulated.

"In Stage 2 specifically you can water 7 to 11 a.m. or 7 to 11 p.m., your choice, and you can water on your designated day, based on the last digit of your physical address," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said following the Stage 2 rules is important to keep the entire region from slipping into more restrictive rules in Stage 3, where watering is cut back to once every two weeks.

It's also important to look to the future, Gonzalez said, by considering the replacement of thirsty grass turf with landscaping that uses well-adapted native plants and other materials.