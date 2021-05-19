Stage 1 and 2 water restrictions to end in San Antonio on Thursday

SAWS said the recent rain has sent the Edwards Aquafor above the trigger of 660 msl. As a result, the water restrictions have been set to end May 20.

SAN ANTONIO — Stage 1 and 2 water restrictions are set to end Thursday, according to a statement from the San Antonio Water System.

The statement said the recent rain has sent the Edwards Aquafor above the trigger of 660 msl. As a result, the water restrictions have been set to end May 20.

While there has been some confusion regarding watering rules with multiple entities declaring different stages, the City of San Antonio’s ordinance is designed to avoid quickly going in and out of stages to avoid confusion, the statement said.

SAWS said they wanted to ensure the J-17 aquifer level is trending in the right direction for 15 days before rescinding the watering rules.

The following is the remainder of the statement from the San Antonio Water System:

Investing in diversification of water sources, such as Vista Ridge, desalination, and Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) in addition to Edwards water has provided the water security San Antonio needs to avoid more severe watering rules seen elsewhere in the region in recent years.