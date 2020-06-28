Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella dies after more than 50 years in office

Scarcella was considered the longest serving mayor in the nation. He was first elected in 1969.

STAFFORD, Texas — Editor's Note: KHOU 11 had the pleasure of profiling Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella back in March 2018.

Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella, who is considered the longest serving mayor in the nation, passed away Sunday afternoon, according to city officials.

Scarcella died after a suffering a brief illness.

He had served as mayor over the city of Stafford for more than 50 years. He was first elected in 1969. He is the third mayor in the city's history.

Scarcella is credited with establishing the Stafford Municipal School District, the removal of property taxes in Stafford, the creation of the Stafford Centre among other hallmark accomplishments.

He had also served his country. Scarcella served in the Texas Air National Guard in the United States Air Force.

A graduate from Texas A&M University and University of Houston Law School, Scarcella practiced law for over 53 years in Stafford.

City of Stafford Stafford, TX local health authority, Dr. Anzaldua has a COVID-19 upd... ate for the Stafford TX community. Recorded June 22. 2020 and revised June 24, 2020 due to the Fort Bend County new mask ordinance.