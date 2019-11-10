SAN ANTONIO — St. Mark's Episcopal Church in downtown San Antonio released a video Friday giving a video tour of its parish house damaged by a scaffolding fall on Sept. 19. You can see the full video here.

The church's parish house suffered significant roof and water damage after severe winds pushed over a scaffolding from work next door. The scaffolding his been removed, but there is still a good amount of work to be done on the parish house.

The church says that a congregation is not about the building, but rather people and prayer—and it has continued to hold services and other activities.

The church says damage is still being assessed and there is no concrete timeline for renovation.

The church is posting additional updates on its Facebook page here.

