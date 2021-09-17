St. Jude's Ranch for Children receives $600,000 donation

Officials with the nonprofit say the large check makes it easier for them to build more homes and take care of more children who need it.

SAN ANTONIO — St. Jude’s Ranch for Children just got some big bucks

“We were all very excited for that $100,000, but then in an unprecedented way they surprised us with an additional $500,000. Nobody knew that was happening,” said Tara Roussett, chief executive officer of SJRC Texas.

Local philanthropist Kym Rapier Verette surprised the organization and donated a total of $600,000 to the nonprofit that cares for children and families who have been affected by trauma, abuse and neglect.

“I have never felt happier in my lifetime, than I do right now,” SJRC resident Abbiegil said.

Abbiegil says it’s money that will be put to good use. She’s been there for almost five months and says this is one of the best placements she’s been in.

“To know there are people who care about where we live and who treats us right. The people who are caring for us, it makes me happy and makes me feel loved and cared for,” Abbiegil said.

Roussett says the check affords them the opportunity to build more homes to get kids without a home a safe place to stay.