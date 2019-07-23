SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans are hoping Tim Duncan's legendary return will help the Spurs win another championship. Steven Castilleja, owner of Countdown City Cuts, has a mural of Duncan painted on the side of the building, by local artist Alex James.

"Tim has the key to this city," Castilleja said. "He can do whatever he wants. He is the man. He runs this city."

Castilleja, Oscar Herrera, and Joey Lopez grew up in San Antonio. They are die-hard Spurs and Duncan fans. Spurs memorabilia takes up every inch of the south-side barber shop. The news of Duncan joining the Spurs coaching staff is a slam dunk for fans.

RELATED: Commentary: Really, we shouldn't be surprised that Tim Duncan is back with the Spurs as an assistant coach

RELATED: Commentary: Tim Duncan has already been a Spurs coach for a while

"He is going to take us back to the promised land," Herrera said.

"Duncan is loyalty," Castilleja said.



"I knew he would help out with the team," Lopez said. "But I never thought he would be an assistant coach on the bench. They have to wear suits and stuff. I didn't think he would be one of those guys."



They hope he can help Coach Gregg Popovich and the team pick up more championships. However, they are just glad he is back, even if it is on the bench.

"Duncan got us five, so it doesn't matter here on out," Castilleja said.

"I know he will bring at least one for sure," Herrera said. "I am going to die a happy man anyways."

"Welcome back," Lopez said. "We missed you on the court. We know you aren't playing, but we will love seeing you out there."

The crew of Countdown City Cuts also added that Duncan has free haircuts for life at the shop.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Missing Navy sailor believed to have gone overboard is from San Antonio

Police: One-day-old infant missing after mother runs from hospital to avoid social services

STOP THAT LICKING: This Texas Police department suggests another way to stop the 'Blue Bell lickers'

You've been doing this how long?!? KENS 5's 'News Wrangler' celebrating 40 years in the biz