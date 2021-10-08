Spurs' RC Buford reveals plans for new $510 million development featuring new training facility and community spaces

Ground is expected to break on the project this fall.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs made a big move on Tuesday, but it had nothing to do with the team's players. Instead, it's all about their future in the Alamo City.

At Tuesday morning's Bexar County Commissioners Court meeting, Spurs Sports and Entertainment CEO RC Buford laid out a plan for a $510 million, 45-acre development to include a state-of-the-art training facility. The development will be called the Human Performance Campus and would be located near the Shops at La Cantera.

The plan also calls for health care offices, community spaces and an outdoor plaza as part of the development. The organization is expected to break ground this fall on the project, which will be funded primarily by private investors.

For Buford, the Human Performance Campus is a dream come true.