SAN ANTONIO — Spirit Halloween is hosting a Halloween party for pediatric patients and their families at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

Through the Spirit of Children program, Spirit Halloween hosts parties across the country so kids who wouldn't be able to trick-or-treat get to enjoy Halloween festivities.

The event is taking place Thursday between 2 and 3 p.m. and volunteers from local Spirit Halloween stores are preparing for the big event.

Spirit of Children has raised more than $55 million for Child Life Departments across North America. This year, the program aims to raise a record $10 million more to support young patients and their families, the press release says.