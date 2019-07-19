SAN ANTONIO — A VIA bus could be seen from Chopper 5 Friday afternoon pulled over on the side of an east San Antonio road after, according to officials, passengers "complained of discomfort" following the spilling of some liquid by a bus-rider.

Passengers who disembarked the bus did not appear as if they were being treated by first responders at the scene when the bus stopped at Rittiman and Cape Cod. VIA Spokesperson Lorraine Pullido said the EMS presence was protocol to assist passengers who may need it.

"We don't know what the substance was that spilled," Pullido said, adding they are investigating.