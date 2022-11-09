Speakers and online resource celebrate the healing power of stories

San Antonio launched a new website for residents to use stories to heal from trauma.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians have a brand-new way to engage with each other’s stories with focus on how it can help people cope with trauma, whether it is from twenty days ago or twenty years.

“I love that story!” Julian Ledezma said to a woman sitting across from him during a breakaway session at Sunday’s Story Portal launch.

They can be funny, heartfelt, or tragic, but the stories we tell matter.

“Humans have to tell stories. That’s part of it,” said Ann Helmke the City of San Antonio’s Faith Liaison. “It increases empathy, it sometimes spurs people into action, we get to know each other better.”

Helmke organized Sunday’s event at Whitley Center at Oblate School of Theology, 285 Oblate Dr, launching the city's new story portal website. The speaker list included a Catholic Priest, a Sikh Professor of Religion, and a Muslim author.

The announcer had to adjust the height of the microphone for Simran Jheet Singh, who stood tall over his fellow presenters even before accounting for his tightly-wrapped turban.

"'Be careful when you're going through the airport today,’” Singh said, describing a text message he received from his wife that morning.

“’Remember that it's 9/11,'" Singh finished his thought, eliciting a knowing groan from the crowd.

Singh said he sees storytelling as a way to both give and receive compassion. But he also sees a risk in keeping his stories hidden.

“People see me walking down the street. They don’t know a thing about what my turban represents to me,” he said. “But they think they know. They make assumptions based on their stereotypes, and they place that assumption on who I am and how I ought to be treated. That’s the risk. Right? That’s the risk of not knowing one another’s stories.”

Storyportalsatx.org is a way to find and share stories in order to heal from trauma. Helmke says it's no accident that the site launched on 9/11.