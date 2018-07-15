They’d been cooking for days, and this weekend is the big payoff.

A capacity crowd showed up for the Spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the 100 Club of San Antonio on Saturday. It’s happening this weekend at the Christopher Columbus Italian Society Banquet Hall.

The 100 Club of San Antonio raises money for the children and family of first responders who die in the line of duty.

While thousands showed up to eat, hundreds of volunteers showed up to help with the cause. The people who give their time say that they get more out of it than what they put into it.

“This is the most important event I’ve done so far because I believe that our first responders deserve and need the community’s support,” volunteer Janis Modesett said.

If you missed out on Saturday, they’ll be serving again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to a great spaghetti dinner, they have an awesome dessert table and a raffle with great prizes.

