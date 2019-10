SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say they are searching for a missing 31-year-old who has a "medical condition that requires medication and doctors' care."

Gabriella Gonzalez went missing Tuesday on the far southeast side; specifically, she was last seen on the 100 block of Sligo Street, according to SAPD.

Police say Gonzalez has shoulder-length brown hair and stands about 5 foot 5. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you are urged to call SAPD at (210)207-7660.