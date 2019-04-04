SAN ANTONIO —

San Fernando Cemetery III, also known as Roselawn Cemetery, is the target of a city code compliance investigation for having an illegal waste dump.

There sits a garbage pile bigger than a house at the southwest-side facility, which is owned by the Archdiocese of San Antonio. Behind a No Trespassing sign with wide open gates, there is an overflowing commercial dumpster and a pile of waste about seven feet tall, and at least several hundred square feet in size.

In addition to the religious icons cleared from grave sites, there is food, trash, petrochemical waste, alcohol containers, a mattress and more.

Family members who came to pay respects to their loved ones told KENS 5 the mess breaks their hearts.

City code compliance inspectors visited the site Thursday and issued a notice of violation, which mandates a cleanup at the site. A code spokesman said the cemetery has seven days to respond, and the group could face fines if they fail to clean up the trash.

Cemetery Manager Ismael Galvan declined to speak on-camera, but did send a written response:

“I have some information for you concerning San Fernando Cemetery III.

The area where the refuse is located is an enclosed space behind a privacy fence. At times the gates are left open to allow employees access to that site, but it is not a section that is open to the public. There is trash in that location, such as appliances and boxes, that are not from the cemetery, but is dumped overnight outside the perimeter fence.

"This is material that is not allowed at nearby area salvage and recycling areas, and people will dump these things at sites which are close by. Cemetery employees even recently found a mattress placed against the main gate one morning. Cemetery workers are consistently cleaning up the perimeter of San Fernando III to remove this debris.

"At times, also, when large numbers are flowers are needed to be cleared from grave sites, those flowers are put in this gated area as larger waste removal pick-ups are scheduled. In addition, San Fernando Cemetery III recently had a backhoe loader out of service, and the backhoe digger that was in operation was needed to provide for grave site interments.

"Catholic Cemeteries are the final resting place for the faithful departed, and we are committed to ensure that these hallowed places of burial are dignified and well maintained.”