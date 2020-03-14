SAN ANTONIO — The Southwest Independent School District has created a meal distribution plan for students, children 18 and younger.

The campuses include:

Southwest Elementary

Sky Harbour Elementary

Bob Hope Elementary

Big Country Elementary

Hidden Cove Elementary

Breakfast takes place between 7 and 8:30 a.m. and lunch takes between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. between Tuesday and Friday.

Child Nutrition staff at SWE, BCE, HC, and BHE will transport to the front drop-off area of each campus. Staff at SHE will transport all meals to the bus drop-off area, located on the same level as the cafeteria.

The menu includes:

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Lunchable, baby carrots with ranch, fruit, milk



Wednesday

Breakfast: Toast, cereal, fruit, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Turkey sandwich, sliced cucumbers with ranch, fruit, sidekicks, milk



Thursday

Breakfast: Honeybun, fruit, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, roll, carrots with ranch, fruit, milk, ketchup packet



Friday

Breakfast: Toast, cereal, fruit, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, cucumbers with ranch, fruit, milk

For more information, visit Southwest ISD's website.

