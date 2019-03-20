SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested for hitting and almost killing a baseball player from San Antonio.

Southwest High School graduate Joseph Cerda tried to jump out of the way when he saw a car barreling toward him and his teammates. But he was hit and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Cerda had just played a game at the University of Arkansas-Monticello and was crossing the street with his teammates when he was hit. The driver did not stop, but was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Family member Marissa DeHoyos said everybody loves him. The community of Southwest ISD is rallying behind the young man.

"They are sending their prayers," she said. "Our hearts are broken."

Cerda is now college student and baseball player at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He is badly injured with broken ribs and several skull fractures. He has had at least two surgeries.

"He is a tough kid," DeHoyos said. "He was struggling with the pain, so they did have to heavily sedate him more today."

The small community in southwest Bexar County doesn't know what to do, but to pray and play the sport he loved. They also will be raising money for the family.

Coach Sandra Hernandez said the softball on Tuesday night was more than just a game. "Everything is bigger than the game," she said.

Southwest High School student Destiny Salinas said they are blessed to be playing. "Because he was doing the same thing, and just so quickly, it got taken from him," she said.

It is still unknown when he will get out of the hospital in Little Rock.

A fundraiser for the family will be on Saturday, March 23. It will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Central Office Parking lot.

