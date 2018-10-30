As we near the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, students from Southside High School are excited to announce that they’ve doubled their fundraising goal for a local charity.

As the Friday night lights burned bright at the Southside ISD Stadium, the Cardinals prepared to take on the Alice Coyotes. The Athletic Training Sports Medicine Club made sure the hydration station was ready for thirsty athletes.

The club members had another important job on the gridiron, though. They got time on the field to donate money to a local cancer research charity.

"There's people all over Southside who have family members that have been affected by breast cancer, and knowing that we're getting to help them is just amazing," junior Jozlyn Leon said.

This is the second year that the teens have raised money for the Thrivewell Cancer Foundation. They sold t-shirts to raise the cash.

"It's really great because we get to see people that we don't normally see. We see cafeteria workers and the janitors and people we see on the street just wearing our shirts and knowing that we're supporting a good cause," said Sarah Valle, a junior at Southside.

Thrivewell has their financial disclosure documents on their website. They show that in 2016, $187,017 went to programs for breast cancer patients and survivors in Bexar County. Just over $300,000 covered medical bills and transportation costs for 482 of cancer patients.

Research grants pulled $321,425 of the nonprofit’s funds.

The Sports Medicine Club donated $500 dollars. The teens say that every penny counts.

"It’s really cool that we get to put our little [grain] of salt in there and just help out and make it into a big thing," junior Valerie Centeno said.

It’s a team effort, spreading good in Bexar County.

"We're all a family and we all grow together," senior Natalie Kaedaeng said.

