SEGUIN, Texas — Lake McQueeney and two other Guadalupe Valley Lakes are now back open to recreation, with the exception of prohibited areas near the dams.

The re-openings come after a lake safety report released Monday outlined what areas of Lakes McQueeney, Placid and Meadow are unsafe for recreation.

Earlier this year, property owners sued the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority to stop their plans to drain those bodies of water, as well as Lake Gonzales—a decision the GBRA attributed to safety concerns following the collapse of the Lake Dunlap dam earlier in 2019.

In September, a judge issued a temporary injunction to stop the de-watering of the lakes until at least next year, when the case is scheduled to resume in court.

Part of that injunction required the complete closure of the lakes until a panel of third-party experts could determine what areas were unsafe, and prohibit recreation on those areas before allowing people back in the water.

That panel included Samuel K. Vaugh of HDR Engineering, designated by the GBRA; Gregory R. Wine of Huitt-Zollars, Inc., designated by property owners; and W. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency, designated as a third independent expert. They released the report outlining the prohibited and restricted areas of the of the lakes.

The only exception is Lake Gonzales. The panel requested another 30 days to complete “velocity-modeling,” according to the GBRA.

The river authority also released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying:

“Under the Court’s Temporary Injunction (TI) of September 16, 2019, when the Unsafe Zones are identified by the Independent Expert Panel, the areas not identified as Unsafe Zones automatically opened (Paragraph l, page 7). The Prohibited Unsafe Zones remain off-limits per the Court’s TI. Likewise, the restrictions and prohibitions listed by the Independent Expert Panel in its report are also now in effect, per the Court’s TI (Paragraph k., p. 7).

"Understanding that nowhere in, on, or immediately adjacent to the water can be deemed 100 percent safe, the IEP report affirms the prohibited areas already established surrounding the dams and extends protections by outlining additional restricted areas.”

GBRA officials said they would be adding extra signage and buoys to clearly mark the prohibited and restricted areas, and would continue to monitor those areas around the dams.

Those unsafe zones will continue to monitored as well by local law enforcement.

GBRA officials said they will post any updates to their website, gvlakes.com