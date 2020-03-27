SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is planning multiple blood drives next week as the need for blood continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Blood donation has been designated as an essential public health activity and the Center needs the community to continue to donate blood to prevent shortages, especially during this time.

Drives will be held at the following locations and times:

Holiday Inn Stone Oak

19280 Redland Road, San Antonio, TX 78259

Monday, March 30, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The Garage at Pearl

250 E. Grayson St., San Antonio, TX 78215

Tuesday, March 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pedrotti’s Ranch

13715 FM 1560 N, Helotes, TX 78023

Wednesday, April 1, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Stevens High School gymnasium

600 N. Ellison Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251

Thursday-Friday, April 2-3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cornerstone Central Campus

711 Culebra Road. San Antonio, TX 78201

Saturday-Sunday, April 4 5, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Donors need to make appointments to avoid crowding and abide by social distancing guidelines.

Donors can make appointments online here.

Donors will receive a $10 H-E-B gift card, a coupon for a free car wash, and a choice of an e-gift card.