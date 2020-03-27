SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is planning multiple blood drives next week as the need for blood continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Blood donation has been designated as an essential public health activity and the Center needs the community to continue to donate blood to prevent shortages, especially during this time.
Drives will be held at the following locations and times:
Holiday Inn Stone Oak
19280 Redland Road, San Antonio, TX 78259
Monday, March 30, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
The Garage at Pearl
250 E. Grayson St., San Antonio, TX 78215
Tuesday, March 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pedrotti’s Ranch
13715 FM 1560 N, Helotes, TX 78023
Wednesday, April 1, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Stevens High School gymnasium
600 N. Ellison Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251
Thursday-Friday, April 2-3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cornerstone Central Campus
711 Culebra Road. San Antonio, TX 78201
Saturday-Sunday, April 4 5, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Donors need to make appointments to avoid crowding and abide by social distancing guidelines.
Donors can make appointments online here.
Donors will receive a $10 H-E-B gift card, a coupon for a free car wash, and a choice of an e-gift card.