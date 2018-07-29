Hundreds of people showed up for the “Pizza and Paletas with Police” event at Pearsall Park on Saturday.

In all, 10 organizations and local law enforcement came together to host a community policing event in an effort to deter crime in the area.

"I think it's really awesome that they are doing that," resident Joanna Esquivel said.

Richard Carpio, president of the Southside Neighbors Against Crime organization, was one of the lead organizers who wanted to find a way to make neighborhoods safer while engaging the community.

"[This] has been a very nice turnout and it goes to show that the people care, not just because we have free pizza, paletas, and water, but because they are very involved, to see what they can do to bring safety to their neighborhoods," Carpio said.

He added that, on the south side, they have seen an increase in car burglaries and thefts. But he says that residents are concerned about crime happening city-wide.

"It's just being vigilant, being aware of your surroundings and your neighborhoods," Carpio said. "Know your neighbors and awareness at all times is what it takes."

The organization is planning to have more events at different locations on the south side in the near future.

