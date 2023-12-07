Community rallies to save pack of dogs on San Antonio's south side

Several families have called Animal Care Services, but community members say the goal is to get the dogs fostered.

SAN ANTONIO — A new neighborhood on San Antonio's south side near Roosevelt and Loop 410 is being developed. The development is bringing in new residents, but some of the houses are already occupied by stay dogs.

A social media post is rallying the community to find homes for 16 dogs, including five puppies.

"We have three rescues working with them right now, Roscoe Rescue, Busted Mutts Rescue, and 4 Little Paws. So hopefully we can get a few more fosters, get them all into homes, get them vetted, and get them adopted." said Jenna Loos, a dog rescuer.

Loos says the dogs were likely lost or dumped, and two puppies were bitten by snakes, and required medical attention. There are still six dogs who need your help, and you can help by donating or fostering.