The southside community is mourning the loss of 11-year-old Andrew Alcorta, who many say made everyone smile.

Alcorta was one of five passengers traveling on Loop 410 when police say the driver drove off the road and down an embankment.

His brother, 17-year-old Gary Alcorta, survived the crash and spoke with KENS 5 at the vigil on Tuesday night. He said that he suffered lacerations to back of his head and spleen, a broken left collar bone, and four broken ribs. He also said that part of his spine is also broken along with a torn vertebra.

"I blacked out and then woke up," Gary Alcorta said recalling Saturday's crash. "I turned to the right and the firefighters were tearing open the door, and I turned to my left and I asked Andrew, 'Andrew, are you alright?' but he didn't say anything."

Andrew's sister Erica Trevino said that their mother and another brother were still in the hospital but in stable condition. Trevino said that the loss of Andrew is unbearable.

"I don't want him gone, I want him here with me," Trevino said. "I wish I could change back the hands of time and have him here instead of him in a morgue."

Trevino said that the family plans to have a plate sale to help raise funds for the funeral service. Those details will be released soon.

Trevino said that the mother's boyfriend, Randy Perez, was driving the vehicle the night of the crash. Perez was charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

© 2018 KENS