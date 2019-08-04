SAN ANTONIO — There is a call for change after a beloved cyclist is killed by a suspected drunk driver. On Sunday, thousands of people paid their respects to Tito Bradshaw. The 35-year-old lost his life on Monday.

Bradshaw was struck by a suspected drunk driver early Monday morning. He was taken in critical condition to SAMMC, where he died from his injuries hours later.

The young father leaves behind a 5-year-old son, Valentino.

Samantha Flores knew Tito and she has been fighting for her life. She's using her voice to speak up for her friends like Tito, whose life was tragically cut short.

Seven months ago, Flores was left for dead. She was riding her bike home when she was hit by a vehicle on Nacogdoches road. The driver did not stop. The 23-year-old, grateful to be alive, is now walking. Flores was among thousands who showed up Sunday.

"It is just the raw wounds being ripped open all over again," she said. "Something has to be done. If this isn't a telling side of that, I don't know what is doing to tell that story. We need bike lanes. We need public safety because there are souls out in this road."

Even after death, Tito is giving others the ultimate gift of life. Days before he died, Tito became a registered organ donor. Tito's father Harry Bradshaw Jr. is now spreading that message.

"I would like for the young people to become better donors," he said. "Because it means something to a family when that family gets life. I know I lost a life, and that hurts me. But knowing that he helped someone really gives me hope for the future."

The funeral for Tito is Thursday, April 11 at the Greatér Visión Community Church in Killeen. The viewing is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and services begin at 11 a.m.

In regards to the woman accused of hitting Tito, Linda Mason is out on bond. She is facing two charges: driving while intoxicated and intoxication manslaughter.